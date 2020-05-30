Maryland AG files federal lawsuit

LUKE — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh has filed a federal lawsuit against Verso Corp., owner of the shuttered Luke paper mill, for ongoing environmental violations.
The suit claims that a liquid byproduct from the mill continues to seep into the North Branch of the Potomac River. Closed in June of 2019, the paper mill is located in Luke on the border with Mineral County, West Virginia.
Maryland state officials warned Verso in late February that it intended to file the suit if action were not taken to mitigate the problem.
Recent tests found that seepage from the shuttered facility had levels of mercury, lead and other chemicals that exceeded allowable limits, the suit alleged. The discharge appeared to contain materials that result from the paper-making process and are considered “caustic and corrosive.” It can also cause burns and respiratory problems, according to the filing.
The seepage was said to contain white, green and black pulping liquors, which were produced during paper production.
“Verso continues to contaminate the Potomac River with toxic pulping liquor. This is violative of Maryland’s environmental laws, devastating for water quality and harmful to fish and wildlife,” Frosh said. “We are asking the court to force Verso to stop its discharges of pulping liquor, clean up its discharges and provide the public with the required health notices.”
The seepage is occurring on the West Virginia side of the river, however Maryland owns the Potomac waterway and riverbed. Verso has facilities in Beryl, West Virginia, where the leak is taking place.
Frosh’s office had already sued Verso in Allegany County Circuit Court in December over what he said were violations of state environmental laws.
Verso representatives said in a statement that the company is reviewing the suit and has been working to address the concerns raised in the federal filing.
“Verso has been working in cooperation for nearly a year and has a remedial plan approved with state regulators from both Maryland and West Virginia, to take immediate action regarding the Luke Mill closure and impact to the North Branch of the Potomac River to remedy these issues,” the statement said.
