CUMBERLAND — Maryland Avenue will be closed to thru traffic between Cecelia Street and Interstate 68 on Monday and Tuesday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. to allow Columbia Gas to install a gas main across Maryland Avenue.
The I-68 eastbound off-ramp (Exit 43D) will be closed and vehicles will be detoured via Willowbrook Road (Exit 44) and Baltimore Avenue.
Motorists will be detoured to Cecelia Street, Park Street, Front Street, Queen City Drive and South Mechanic Street to access I-68 eastbound.
If there are any questions, contact the Cumberland Engineering Department, 301-759-6600.
