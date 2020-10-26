CUMBERLAND — Jeffrey and Audra Clark were left homeless when an accidental fire damaged their residence at 721 Maryland Ave. late Sunday morning, according to the Cumberland Fire Department.
The fire was discovered by a neighbor after the occupants had left their two-story residence, according to CFD Lt. W. Shannon Adams, who investigated the cause of the blaze.
First-arriving Cumberland firefighters reportedly found smoke coming from the structure before encountering fire in the living room during an interior attack.
The property loss in building and contents was estimated at $80,000, Adams said.
The victims were reportedly being provided emergency assistance by the American Red Cross.
City firefighters were assisted by several volunteer fire companies and units were on the scene for about three hours.
Sunday's fire was one of three investigated in recent days by the city department, Adams said Saturday's fire at 28 Blackiston Ave. was caused by a clothes dryer. The fire was confined to the laundry room.
Wednesday's night fire at 7 Decatur St. that displaced the Terrence and Keren Thomas family of five was determined to be accidental and was caused by a faulty light-exhaust fan unit in a second-floor bathroom, according to Adams, who is also the city fire marshal.
