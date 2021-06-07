CUMBERLAND — State casinos generated $172.4 million in May, a single-month gaming revenue record, Maryland Lottery and Gaming reported Monday.
The figure beat the previous high of $169.1 million set in March, and was about $20 million more than was recorded in May 2019. All of state’s six casinos were closed in May 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Casino gaming contributions to the state in May totaled $73.4 million and contributions to the Education Trust Fund were $53.3 million. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.
As part of Maryland’s effort to halt the spread of COVID-19, casinos were closed on March 16, 2020, and began reopening with capacity limitations on June 19, 2020. Casino operators worked with local and state public health officials to develop their reopening protocols. By May 17, capacity restrictions had been lifted at all six casinos, but some slot machine and table game seats could not be occupied because casinos continue to comply with social-distancing guidelines.
The gaming revenue totals for May were:
• Rocky Gap Casino (626 slot machines, 16 table games) — $6 million, an increase of $1.1 million (21.4%) from May 2019
• MGM National Harbor (2,279 slot machines, 200 table games) — $68.4 million, an increase of $9.3 million (15.7%) from May 2019.
• Live! Casino & Hotel (3,206 slot machines, 188 table games) — $61.4 million, an increase of $7.9 million (14.8%) from May 2019.
• Horseshoe Casino (1,150 slot machines, 136 table games) — $19.5 million, a decrease of $1 million (-5%) from May 2019.
• Ocean Downs Casino (852 slot machines, 18 table games) — $8.6 million, an increase of $1.4 million (18.8%) from May 2019.
• Hollywood Casino (610 slot machines, 16 table games) — $8.5 million, an increase of $1.6 million (22.8%) from May 2019.
