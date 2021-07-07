COLLEGE PARK — Maryland children who are vaccinated against COVID-19 will have a chance to win scholarship money.
Gov. Larry Hogan was at the University of Maryland on Wednesday where he talked of the VaxU promotion, which will provide $1 million in college scholarships to state residents between ages 12 and 17 who are vaccinated against the disease.
Beginning Monday, the Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland Higher Education Commission will jointly administer the initiative, which will randomly select two winners per week for eight weeks.
On Labor Day, four winners will be selected.
“This is an outstanding and innovative approach to incentivize our youth to learn more about the countless higher education opportunities that are available to them here in Maryland,” said MHEC Secretary James D. Fielder. “We are proud to continue paving the way for access and success of their higher education goals.”
To qualify for the scholarship, students must live and be vaccinated in Maryland.
Each winner will receive a $50,000 scholarship, which covers the equivalent of full tuition and fees at a public, in-state institution of higher education.
The awards will be distributed in the form of a Prepaid College Trust or College Investment Plan from Maryland 529, and can be used in accordance with the guidelines for such programs as follows:
• A four-year Maryland Prepaid College Trust Account will be funded for a winner who is between ages 12 and 14 at the time of the drawing.
• A Maryland College Investment Plan contribution will be awarded to individuals between ages 15 and 17 at the time of the drawing.
“Getting vaccinated is the only way to protect yourself and to continue on our recovery,” Hogan said.
Federal COVID-19 relief funds will be used to cover the cost of the scholarship program.
For more, visit the MHEC VaxU Scholarship Promotion website.
Random number generator
The scholarship program will employ the same random number generator that was used for the state’s $2 million VaxCash promotion, which worked through the Maryland Lottery.
Similar to that promotion, winners of the VaxU promotion will be permitted to remain anonymous.
However, the city or county of the winner will be published.
VaxCash provided daily $40,000 awards from May 25 through July 3 — and a $400,000 grand prize on July 4 — to vaccinated Marylanders ages 18 and older.
According to the Maryland Lottery website, no one from any of the state’s three most western counties won VaxCash money.
Western Maryland has often trailed most counties across the state for vaccination rates.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday reported 75.2% of Marylanders age 18 or older had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination.
According to MDH on Wednesday, the proportion of population that received at least a first COVID-19 vaccine dose was 38.118% in Allegany County, 37.589% in Garrett County and 38.102% in Washington County.
At that time, MDH also reported 55 new COVID-19 cases, one new death and 14 additional hospitalizations across the state in the past 24 hours.
Garrett County topped Maryland’s daily positivity COVID-19 case rate at 4.11%, with the statewide number at .73%, Allegany County at .51% and Washington County at .49%.
The seven-day moving average case rate per 100,000 people was 1.08 statewide, .41 in Allegany County, 2.46 in Garrett County and .85 in Washington County.
Walk-in clinic set
A free walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday on the ground floor of the Willowbrook Office Complex, 12501 Willowbrook Road.
At that time, the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will be offered to people age 18 and older.
Allegany County health officials continue to urge unvaccinated members of the public to get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible for their own protection and the safety of those around them, the health department said via press release and added that COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and readily available at many pharmacies and health care locations.
“Allegany County residents who do not have immunity to COVID-19 should take advantage of available vaccination opportunities,” Dr. Jennifer Corder, deputy health officer for Allegany and Garrett County health departments said via the release. “Vaccine-induced immunity is safer than the risk of gaining immunity by contracting the virus.”
