CUMBERLAND — The executive director of the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission said Monday that clarifications to the commission’s policy on treatment for potential out-of-state patients are likely to come soon.
Maryland launched its medical marijuana program in 2017. The issue under scrutiny has been the ability of patients who live outside the state to obtain care in Maryland.
William Tilberg, executive director of the commission, said he could not comment on litigation filed in Allegany County Circuit Court by George Merling, owner of Allegany Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Cumberland.
Merling filed a writ of mandamus in February challenging the commission’s handling of out-of-state patients. A hearing is scheduled May 27 if the matter is not settled sooner.
Tilberg did discuss the commission’s record in regard to the policy for out-of-state patients. He said those patients have not been summarily denied treatment through commission policy.
Tilberg said potential patients do have to meet certain criteria to be treated.
“Residency is actually not a requirement,” he said. “You can be a resident in Pennsylvania but have a house in Maryland or something.”
A person physically in the state who desires treatment, according to Tilberg, does have to meet certain criteria, however.
“So the initial requirements are that you are over the age of 18, that you have seen a certified provider (in Maryland) who has determined the benefits outweigh the risks of using medical cannabis to treat your debilitating disease or condition, and you have registered with the commission,” he said.
“If you do not live in Maryland, you have to be (physically) in the state to receive medical treatment. The commissioners determined in 2017 that it was not sufficiently clear what ‘medical treatment’ in the state of Maryland meant,” he said. “So we went through the process of promulgating a new regulation that clarified it.”
Tilberg said the clarification is that medical treatment means patients are treated at “certain medical facilities within the state.”
“So there was an initial administrative hold while that new rule was being voted on and being moved through the regulatory process. ... Ultimately, that rule was changed in 2018. So for nearly two years now, an out-of-state patient could apply if they were an in-patient at certain medical facilities in the state. And, if that is the case, on our online application it asks the individual a question to call us, at the commission, to talk through what additional steps are needed for those individuals.”
Tilberg said commission policy does not set in stone that out-of-state residents who are in Maryland have no right to be treated. He said there was flexibility in the policy.
“The idea that the commission has had an administrative hold in place (against out-of-state patients) for three years is not correct,” Tilberg said. “The hold was put in place while the commissioners evaluated how to clarify the rule and they did that through the ruling process and that rule took effect in 2018 and has been in place since.”
Tilberg said the policy will likely be clarified in the coming weeks.
“On May 27, they are considering additional revisions to the definition of qualifying patients that would make it easier for individuals who live outside of Maryland, but who are here ... to receive medical treatment for them to be able to utilize medical cannabis.”
The hearing on May 27 will likely be virtual due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“The policy committee for the MMCC is a public body ... open to the public and it allows testimony,” Tilberg said. “It will be virtual and available on our website and we will take written comments in advance from anyone who is interested. The commission’s policy committee will consider several different proposals for different things and one of them will be this definition of qualifying patients.”
