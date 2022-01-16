Cresaptown, MD (21502)

Today

Snow this evening will become a mix of wintry precipitation late. Low around 15F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 5 to 8 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will become a mix of wintry precipitation late. Low around 15F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 5 to 8 inches.