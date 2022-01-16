CUMBERLAND — U.S. Rep. David Trone said Saturday he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Trone, a Democrat who represents Maryland's 6th Congressional District, which includes Allegany and Garrett counties, said in a statement he was experiencing mild symptoms and is isolating at home.
The congressman said he is fully vaccinated and has had a booster shot.
"I’ll be voting by proxy this upcoming week so I can isolate and recuperate safely at home," Trone said. Proxy voting is the process by which a member of Congress, who expects to be absent from a vote, gives permission to a chairman, ranking member, or another member to cast a vote on his or her behalf.
Trone, 66, is the second Maryland congressman to test positive for COVID-19 in the past week.
U.S. Rep. C.A. “Dutch” Ruppersberger, a Baltimore County Democrat, announced Tuesday that he’d tested positive, The Associated Press reported.
“If one thing is clear, it’s that we must do everything we can to limit the impacts of COVID-19 and that means getting everyone vaccinated,” he said.
