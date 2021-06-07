ANNAPOLIS — Maryland’s statewide COVID-19 hospitalization rates have fallen to a record low, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday morning.
Statewide, 267 people were hospitalized due to the virus and its complications, the lowest reported level since March 30, 2020. Overall, hospitalizations have reportedly declined by 78% since April. Sixty-seven people were in intensive care units across the state Monday, reportedly the second-lowest level to date and the lowest since March 26, 2020.
“All of our key health metrics are at or nearing their lowest levels, while our vaccinations continue to outpace the country,” Hogan said in a press release. “As we near the end of the pandemic, we continue to strongly encourage anyone who hasn’t gotten vaccinated yet to do so. It is the best way to protect yourself against getting sick from COVID-19 or spreading it to others.”
Positivity rates have also continued to reach record lows, after the state reported its lowest daily positivity rate in more than a year last week. The seven-day average rate was 1.12% Monday, and has decreased by more than 80% since April. While 18 counties saw seven-day rates of less than 2%, Allegany and Garrett counties respectively reported 2.30% and 2% averages.
Allegany County has had 7,020 cases, while Garrett has reported, 2,036.
Walk-in clinics
The Allegany County Health Department has scheduled three COVID-19 walk-in vaccination clinics:
• Tuesday, 1-6 p.m., Community Room of the Willowbrook Office Complex, 12501 Willowbrook Road, that will offer the Pfizer COVID vaccine to those 12 and older. Those younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
• June 10, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m., Allegany County Fairgrounds multipurpose building. The clinic will offer second doses of Moderna and the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
• June 15, 1-4 p.m., Community Room of the Willowbrook Office Complex, open to those ages 18 and older and will offer the Moderna vaccine.
