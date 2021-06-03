ANNAPOLIS — On the same day Maryland hit milestone lows in COVID-19 case rates, Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday the state will begin phasing out the use of its mass vaccination sites.
The state’s daily positivity rate, officials reported Thursday, was 0.74%, and the seven-day average 1.39%. The total infection rate decreased to 2.60 per 100,000 population. The reported case rate is the lowest the state has seen since March 29, 2020.
Allegany County’s case rate was 4.058 per 100,000 and Garrett County’s was 1.969.
The overall positivity rate has dropped by 76% since April and the case rate by 89% since then, officials said. Statewide, hospitalizations have also reportedly decreased by 73% since the middle of April.
As vaccine access has increased statewide, along with changes in demand, Hogan said the time was right to begin gradually closing the mass sites.
“I said our goal was to put ourselves out of business at these mass vaccination sites, and as one of the most vaccinated states in the country, we are now approaching that point,” Hogan said in a press release. “We have already begun shifting some of these resources to our mobile clinics and community-based activities as we continue in our mission to make sure no arm is left behind. We are also keeping Six Flags, one of our most popular mass vaccination sites, open through mid-July. These sites were an incredible undertaking, and I want to especially thank everyone who was involved in building them, and all the nurses, volunteers, and National Guard members who have staffed them rain or shine over the last several months.”
Beginning tomorrow, the Western Maryland site at Hagerstown Premium Outlets will shift operations to Meritus Hospital. Clinics in Aberdeen and Salisbury will stop operating June 19, and Waldorf on June 24. Baltimore City’s will close July 2, and Annapolis and Columbia July 3. The Six Flags site will stop operating July 17.
Walk-in clinics
A walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic is scheduled at the Allegany County Fairgrounds multipurpose building today from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.
The clinic will offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as well as second doses of the Moderna COVID vaccine and are open to those 18 and older. Those getting their second dose of Moderna should bring their COVID vaccination card.
Additionally, two walk-in clinics are scheduled in the coming weeks at the Allegany County Health Department in the Willowbrook Office Complex Community Room. On Tuesday, from 1 to 6 p.m., a Pfizer vaccine clinic will be held, open to ages 12 and older. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. On June 15, from 1 to 4 p.m., a Moderna vaccine clinic will be held for those 18 and older.
