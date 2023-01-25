Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Allegany and Garrett Counties in western Maryland, Highland County in western Virginia, and Grant, Mineral, and Pendleton Counties in eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of strong winds and heavier bursts of snow will cause visibility to be locally reduced below one-quarter mile at times along and west of the Allegheny Front. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&