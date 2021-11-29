ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The playing field for the six Maryland high school football state title games has been set, with the Class 1A Mountain Ridge vs. Fort Hill game being the focus for just about everybody in Western Maryland.
The Sentinels and Miners enter the 3:30 p.m. Saturday matchup as the No. 1 and No. 2 teams, respectively, in Class 1A.
Both teams won in routs on Friday night, with Fort Hill scoring 36 unanswered points for a 43-14 victory over No. 4 Edmondson-Westside and Mountain Ridge racking up over 550 yards of offense in a 63-14 win over No. 3 Perryville.
All six games will be played over the course of three days at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
In the lone Thursday game, Dundalk plays as the home team against Mergenthaler Vo-Tech at 7 p.m. for the Class 4A/3A crown.
Friday’s action features the 2A title game at 4 p.m. between Milford Mill and Frederick Douglass (PG), followed by the Class 4A game at 7:30 p.m. between Quince Orchard and Henry A. Wise.
Saturday’s matinee opens with the Class 2A/1A meeting with Dunbar and South Carroll preceding the Fort Hill vs. Mountain Ridge game.
Had the Maryland classes not been increased from four to six, the potential semifinal matchups last weekend would have been Mountain Ridge at Dunbar and South Carroll at Fort Hill.
The final Maryland state title game of the season is at 7 p.m. Saturday night in Class 3A with Linganore squaring off with Northern (Calvert).
All tickets for the state championship game will be sold online at https://gofan.co/app/school/MPSSAA.
