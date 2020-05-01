Maryland has 1,730 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, the state's largest one-day increase

CUMBERLAND — Maryland on Friday experienced 1,730 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, which is by far the state’s largest one-day increase.
The Maryland Department of Health reported 23,472 total confirmed cases.
What’s unclear, however, is how many tests for the disease were administered.
The state health department’s laboratory keeps a “detailed and ongoing inventory” of COVID-19 test kits available to process specimens, MDH Communications Deputy Director Charles Gischlar said via email.
“Aside from the MDH lab, it is difficult to provide a total number of all lab kits in the state used by commercial labs, and federal and private medical facilities,” he said.
That also applies to the local level.
“There is not one entity that keeps a tally of all testing kits in the county,” Allegany County Health Department Public Information Coordinator Brenda Caldwell said recently via email.
Any Allegany County health care provider, including the hospital, primary care physician, or urgent care clinic, that collects COVID-19 specimens has its own testing supplies, she said.
“When they collect a specimen, the specimen is sent to a private lab or the Maryland Public Health Laboratory in Baltimore to determine if it is COVID-19 positive or negative,” Caldwell said.
ACHD Friday afternoon reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the county “for the second day in a row.”
At that time, of 951 Allegany County residents tested for COVID-19, 811 were negative, 122 positive and 18 results were pending.
According to Garrett County Health Department totals, of 275 COVID-19 tests, four were positive and 237 negative.
Another local nursing home death
At nursing homes across the state, more than 3,000 residents and roughly 1,500 employees had tested positive for COVID-19, and at least eight staff members and 525 patients had died from the virus.
Allegany County on Friday reported another death at Cumberland Healthcare Center.
A woman who was a resident at CHC died due to complications of COVID-19.
“This is the fifth coronavirus-related death at the facility and the ninth death for Allegany County,” Caldwell said via press release.
There were no known cases of the disease at nursing homes in Garrett County on Friday.
Disease spreads at meat plants
Many meat processing plants across the country have also experienced large outbreaks of the disease.
Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday said at least 279 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were associated with poultry workers in Maryland.
“The case rate in Wicomico County is now the fourth-highest in the state, higher than both Baltimore City and Baltimore County,” he said via press release. “These outbreaks are not only a serious public health concern, they are also a potential threat to Maryland’s leading agricultural industry and to our nation’s essential food supply chain.”
At Hogan’s request, a CDC field team is working closely with state and local health officials on a comprehensive public health plan for the Eastern Shore poultry industry.
“As part of our expanded testing strategy, we have launched a new testing site at Perdue Stadium in Salisbury,” he said. “Additionally, we have quickly mobilized a community testing site in Caroline County.”
Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia have also partnered for a multi-state, multi-agency response to the crisis.
“This remains a rapidly evolving situation,” Hogan said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.