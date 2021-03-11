CUMBERLAND — Comptroller Peter Franchot has extended the state income tax filing deadline until July 15.
The extension is due to recent and pending legislation at the state and federal levels that impacts 2020 tax filings and provides economic relief for taxpayers harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The IRS has kept its filing and payment deadline at April 15.
Those who claim the Earned Income Tax Credit will have the adjustments automatically made to their filings. For taxpayers who already have submitted their returns, those refunds will begin to be processed April 15 with no further action required by the taxpayer.
Additional information can be found at www.marylandtaxes.gov/RELIEFAct. Taxpayers with general inquiries should email taxhelp@marylandtaxes.gov.
