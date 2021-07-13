CUMBERLAND — Comptroller Peter Franchot has been busy this week reminding Marylanders that the final day to file their state income taxes is Thursday.
Due to the pandemic, it was announced in March that the traditional April 15 deadline was extended to July 15. Franchot said tax filings should be postmarked no later than July 15.
“We are encouraging everyone to file their state taxes,” Franchot said Tuesday. “We have already processed 3 million tax returns this year, so it is not as if the 90-day forbearance that we gave people was utilized by everybody. A lot of people were working remotely and making money and they’re used to paying their taxes by April 15 and they did.
“However, the 90-day forbearance has been a game changer for small business and individuals who were out of work and don’t have any money,” he said. “They took advantage of the forbearance, which was great. They are very happy with that, but they need to make sure they file their state taxes by Thursday.”
Franchot said the extension allowed nearly $2 billion normally paid in taxes to remain in taxpayers’ hands.
“Basically, that money normally would be sent to our tax office April 15. We said, ‘you can keep it and use it for your family budget and use it for your business budget and you get an interest-free, penalty-free, 90-day forbearance until July 15.’”
Franchot said about 750,000 people took advantage of the extension.
“I liked the extension because it was self-selective,” he said. “It was relief, but we’re not giving relief to rich people who don’t need it. Everybody who was able to pay did so. But for the bottom third of the low-wage earners and the small businesses that were shut down through no fault of their own, it is proven to be very popular.”
Franchot said the influx of stimulus money avoided a dire financial situation.
“It (the economy) never really got off track because the federal government directed $70 billion in cash to the state of Maryland for both public budgets and private budgets,” he said. “It was an enormous amount of money in a short period of time and it stabilized the state.
“Is there some concern about what happens after this calendar year? Yes. But right now the public budget ... the state, county and municipal governments are relatively stable.
Franchot announced in March that he is a Democratic candidate for governor. Gov. Larry Hogan is unable to run again due to term limits.
“We will have a very robust economy. But we shouldn’t forget people that are without,” said Franchot. “We still have a lot of reconstruction and we’re going to do the right thing but it won’t happen overnight.”
