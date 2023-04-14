CUMBERLAND — A $570,000 lottery ticket was sold at Circle K on McMullen Highway in Bel Air, Maryland Lottery representatives said Friday.
The ticket was for the Multi-Match game drawn Thursday and the winner can choose between the annuity, paid in 25 equal installments, or an estimated $320,000 cash option before taxes.
The winning numbers were 3, 6, 16, 25, 37 and 39.
Circle K will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Lottery officials said the jackpot winner should sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe location. The player has 182 days after the date of the drawing to claim the prize.
This is the third Maryland Multi-Match jackpot win of 2023. The jackpot was hit six times in 2022 and five times in 2021. The jackpot was last hit for $680,000 on March 16.
Multi-Match, which started in 2006, is Maryland’s in-state jackpot game. On each $2 Multi-Match ticket, players receive three lines of six numbers from a range of 1 to 43. The Lottery draws six numbers from one to 43 every Monday and Thursday night.
Instructions on claiming prizes in person or by mail are available at https://www.mdlottery.com/winners/how-to-claim/.
