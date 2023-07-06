CUMBERLAND — Marylanders spent more than $10 million on marijuana over the holiday weekend as recreational sales for adult customers launched across the state.
According to the Maryland Cannabis Administration, combined recreational and medical cannabis purchases totaled $10.4 million Friday through Sunday, more than doubling sales from the same dates a year ago when it was only sold for medical purposes.
Saturday sales totaled $4.5 million — $959,430 in medical sales and $3.6 million in recreational.
About 100 stores that were already licensed to sell cannabis for medicinal purposes were able to begin selling it recreationally Saturday, more than five years after the state started selling medical marijuana, according to The Associated Press.
The Maryland law creates a “personal use amount” for people 21 and older to possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis flower, 12 grams of concentrated cannabis or a total amount of cannabis products that does not exceed 750 mg THC.
People also can grow marijuana at home, including up to two plants out of public view. Medical patients can cultivate up to four plants at home.
Under the state’s medical cannabis program, nearly 163,000 people were able to buy marijuana. For 21 and older, the market opened to roughly 4 million residents, according to The Associated Press.
The state’s cannabis reform law also authorizes the Maryland Cannabis Administration to issue new grower, processor, dispensary and incubator licenses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.