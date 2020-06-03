ANNAPOLIS — An order that required closure of nonessential businesses in Maryland, to slow spread of COVID-19, will be lifted at 5 p.m. Friday.
Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced the second stage of the Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery plan.
"Moving into Stage Two is an important step forward," he said.
As with the plan's first stage, the second phase will be implemented with a flexible, community-based approach that allows individual jurisdictions across the state to decide exactly when workplaces can reopen.
Companies including manufacturing, construction, retail shops, warehouses, financial institutions, advertising and architectural firms across the state will be open and operational.
Personal services including nail and tanning salons may also reopen at 50% capacity by appointment only with "strict safety protocols," Hogan said.
Employees who can telework should continue to do so "whenever possible," he said.
"Just because Marylanders can return to the office doesn't mean that they should," Hogan said. "Safety must remain a top priority for every single business in our state."
Starting June 8, state government services including the Motor Vehicle Administration will begin a phased reopening of select branches to customers on a limited basis by appointment only.
For all businesses, face coverings are encouraged whenever face-to-face interaction takes place, he said.
He also encouraged businesses to implement a screening process that includes temperature checks for workers, based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and health department guidance.
Businesses are also "strongly encouraged" to develop plans which limit the proximity of employees by rotating employee hours, Hogan said.
To date, 380,716 COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the state.
The Maryland Health Department on Friday reported that 45 people died from the virus, and there were 807 new cases of the disease in 24 hours.
Garrett County remained at 10 cases of COVID-19, with no new reports.
According to the Allegany County Health Department, two new community cases of COVID-19 were identified.
The males – one in his 30s and one in his 40s – have not required hospitalization.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county is now at 181.
To date, 3,145 Allegany County residents have been tested for COVID-19 with 2,784 results negative, 181 positive, and 180 pending.
"The virus is still there," Hogan said. "We continue to make great progress, but we are not out of the woods yet."
George Floyd
Hogan also addressed "the senseless murder of George Floyd."
Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25 after former police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.
Since Floyd's death, protests, some violent, have been held across the country.
Hogan praised peaceful demonstrations in Charm City.
"I'm incredibly proud that during this difficult time, the people of Baltimore City have set an example for the rest of America," he said.
Ballot problems
Hogan also talked of "problems with the primary election."
For thousands of state residents, ballots were either mailed late, not at all or included wrong information, he said.
Hogan said a full report on the issue will be conducted.
"All of this is completely unacceptable," he said. "We're going to take whatever actions are necessary to make sure that those who are responsible correct these problems."
