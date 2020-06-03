Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%.