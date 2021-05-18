CUMBERLAND — Two days after lifting most coronavirus-related mask restrictions, Maryland health officials reported Monday the fewest number of new COVID-19 cases since March 2020 and a 7-day positivity rate that tied a pandemic low.
The 212 cases reported by the Department of Health were the lowest total since March 30, 2020.
“From the very beginning of this crisis, we Marylanders truly have been all in this fight together,” said Gov. Larry Hogan. “Today’s key health metrics show that, after a long, hard-fought battle, we are nearing the end of this pandemic as we finally see a light at the end of the tunnel. Those who have not yet been vaccinated are strongly advised to immediately do so. The easiest way to be protected from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated right away.”
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hogan lifted the statewide mask mandate Saturday. They are still required on public transportation and in schools, child care and health care settings.
Also last week, the governor lifted capacity limits on indoor and outdoor venues and remaining restrictions on indoor and outdoor dining.
The state’s 7-day positivity rate Monday was 2.51, matching a low set Sept. 24, 2020. Allegany County’s positivity rate Monday was 2.91%, while Garrett’s was 6.06%
The state also reported its lowest case rate per 100,000, 6.65, since July 6, 2020. Allegany’s was 8.93 and Garrett’s 6.89.
Maryland has administered nearly 5.6 million vaccines, and at least 66.5% of state adults have had at least one dose. In Allegany County, about 37% have had at least one dose, and about 37.2% have had at least a dose in Garrett County.
Walk-in clinic
The Allegany County Health Department will hold a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Allegany County Fairgrounds multipurpose building Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Allegany County adults age 18 and older are eligible.
