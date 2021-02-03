Maryland says 40 percent of state's correctional workforce now vaccinated

CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services has vaccinated more than 40 percent of its workforce of approximately 8,000 employees, according to agency spokesman Mark Vernarelli.
"In a little over two weeks, the department has managed to vaccinate with its first dose more than 3,240 of its employees,” Vernarelli said.
The number reportedly does not include employees who already received vaccinations elsewhere, such as those who are medical professionals or volunteer firefighters.
“So, in essence, in what amounts to a matter of days, this large state agency has vaccinated more than 40 percent of its workforce — almost half of the entire department.
DPSCS operates both the Western and North Branch correctional facilities in Cresaptown.
"Given the tremendous logistical issues, the fact that the department is a statewide agency, and the urgent need to “leave no dose unused,’ the department tis proud of its effort to protect the department employees, which is the first critical step in protecting inmates and detainees,” he said.
The DPSCS reportedly does not require anyone to be vaccinated and employees may refuse to accept the vaccination.
Vernarelli said the DPSCS “made certain to bring the vaccine clinics to its employees, hosting them in every region of Maryland where the Department has a significant correctional presence.”
Vernarelli also said efforts are continuing to educate DPSCS staff “about the need for, and safety of, the vaccine” through daily, urgent messages.
“DPSCS will continue to do everything possible to slow the spread of the virus,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.