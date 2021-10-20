KEYSER'S RIDGE — The State Highway Administration of the Maryland Department of Transportation is sounding a two-fold message as winter approaches — in ice and snow, go slow and don’t crowd the plow.
The SHA conveyed that safety reminder Wednesday during a winter preparedness press conference at the agency’s Keyser's Ridge Shop in Accident.
"We do this to give the public a picture of what we do and how our crews work,” said Shelley Miller, community relations manager for the SHA’s District 6 office at the event commonly referred to as the "snow show."
There are 35 equipment operators and mechanics in Garrett County and 32 in nearby Allegany County.
In addition to its own fleet of state-owned trucks and snow plows, there are about 50 contractual trucks that are utilized to keep snow and ice off state highways in Garrett County, the state’s westernmost county. A similar number of hired trucks are employed during the winter in Allegany County.
“Seventy-five percent of our fleet are contract trucks,” said George Walker, assistant district engineer for District 6 that consists of Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties.
Miller stressed the need for the public to recognize that snow removal with the use of wing plows, tow plows, dual-wing plows and quad-axle trucks is a dangerous job.
“It’s not simply hopping in and you go plow your driveway,” she said.
Hence the call for safety first on the part of the motoring public. At times, motorists pass snow plows or quickly approach from behind, practices that put themselves and SHA crews at risk.
“It’s important to give us the room to do what we do. Don’t crowd the plow and when there’s ice and snow, go slow,” Miller said.
All state-owned trucks are equipped with state-of-the-art technology that is vital in the ice and snow removal mission by the state's highly-trained truck operators.
“Mobile road weather sensors transform these vehicles into mobile weather stations," said Miller.
The mobile advanced road weather information sensor detects conditions, including temperatures, precipitation amounts and type, relative humidity, dew points and friction values.
That technology — including use of on-board cameras — enable the SHA maintenance forces to have real-time information and help in deploying tactical equipment.
The technology also includes sensors that are mounted on overhead signs or poles. The devices detect thickness of water, snow or ice while also measuring surface temperature, road condition, freeze point and salt concentration on the road surface.
As for materials used on roads during winter operations, SHA crews sometimes apply salt brine ahead of storms to prevent snow from initially bonding to the pavement.
“The harder the storm gets, the harder our crews work and they never complain,” said Trip Martin, assistant maintenance engineer in Garrett County. “We had a stretch of 35 days in a row last year.”
The officials spoke about local residents being familiar with the weather differences that often vary on a given winter day at elevations from LaVale to Red Hill to the top of U.S. Route 40 at Frostburg, west to Finzel and points beyond in Mountain Maryland. Visitors may be unaware of the alternating weather conditions that may be just short distances apart at higher elevations of western Allegany County and just off the Garrett County line.
“What may be taking place at Keyser’s Ridge may not be taking place at Oakland or Bloomington. Higher elevations are problematic,” said Walker.
Asked what kind of winter might develop, Walker said he has heard varying reports of what to expect. Walker chuckled that he typically waits until April to “see what kind of winter it was.”
For real-time traveler information, call 511 or log into www.md511.org.
