CUMBERLAND — The construction project for the Cumberland barrack of the Maryland State Police is nearing completion, despite delays in delivery of construction materials brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The project is scheduled to be completed in early 2021 and it is approximately 85% complete,” said Nick Cavey, public information director for the Maryland Department of General Services.
Once finished, the 19,733-square-foot building will “provide a high level of safety and efficiency for our state troopers and citizens of Maryland,” he said.
The former barrack on National Highway was razed to make room for the new building. Troopers are temporarily operating from 11400 Pittsburgh Plate Glass Road.
The $12.6-million project currently has about 25 workers on site daily, Cavey said.
The single-story barrack will include an attached garage, a radio tower and enhanced security features, including a secured sallyport for the movement of prisoners from vehicles to the building.
In addition, the structure will feature vehicle services, a repair facility for electronic radio services and accommodations for K-9 officers.
The compound will include offices for the State Fire Marshal’s Office and will be secured by perimeter fencing monitored by a security and video surveillance system.
The contractor for the project is Callas Contractors Inc. of Hagerstown. Subcontractors on the project included Hetrick Masonry, Corriganville; Excavating Associates, Ellerslie; R.H. Lapp, Cumberland; First Fruits Excavating, Ridgeley, West Virginia; Pitt Electric, Mechanicsville; and Pyramid Builders of Meyersdale, Pennsylvania.
