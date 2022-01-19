CUMBERLAND — The 2022 Maryland income tax filing and payment deadline has been extended to assist people facing financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Comptroller Peter Franchot on Wednesday pushed the deadline from April 18 to July 15. This is the third straight year it has been extended.
"It's a solution that has proven the last two years to be very effective and successful," Franchot said as Maryland grapples with a COVID-19 surge fueled by the omicron variant. "This essentially provides a 90-day, interest-free loan to Maryland families and businesses who continue to feel the impact of the pandemic. I like this approach because it's letting people keep their own money and use it for what they think makes sense."
The Internal Revenue Service, which already has warned of processing delays for the 2022 tax season due to COVID, has not indicated any plans to extend the federal income tax filing and payment deadline beyond April 18.
"We generally find that about 600,000 Maryland taxpayers have taken advantage of it each time," said Franchot. "I like the extension because it is immediate. The problem with most of the federal and state relief is the money gets to the people who need it the most too late."
Franchot said the extension is worth it despite it delaying an estimated $1 billion from reaching the state's coffers.
"There's small businesses closed and problems with their personal finances," said Franchot. "It is obviously for individuals ... but most small businesses, the owners have personal income from the business so now they can keep that money for 90 days interest free, penalty free, to keep the business open. Once they get into the summer months, they see a light at the end of the tunnel."
Maryland taxpayers do not need to request an extension to receive the three-month grace period. It will be automatically granted to all resident and nonresident filers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.