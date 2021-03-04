CUMBERLAND — Maryland will commemorate the one-year anniversary Friday of the state’s first confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Gov. Larry Hogan will declare Friday a day of remembrance in honor of the more than 7,700 Marylanders who have died during the pandemic.
A twilight ceremony will be held at the State House Friday evening, and in coordination with local leaders, buildings across the state will be lit up amber. Members of the public may join the ceremony virtually via livestream.
“One year ago at this time, we could not have fathomed the toll that the pandemic would take on each and every one of us,” Hogan said. “On Friday, we will pause as a state to remember all those we have lost, and express our gratitude to the health care heroes and frontline workers whose many sacrifices have saved lives and kept us safe.”
As of Wednesday, Maryland has reported 383,956 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
J&J vaccine arrives
Allegany County received its first shipment of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine Tuesday, the latest tool that local health officials will use to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Allegany County Health Department reported Wednesday that 10,308 county residents (14.6% of the population) had received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 7,206 residents (10.2%) were fully vaccinated. Statewide, 14.9% of residents had received at least a first dose of vaccine and 8.2% were fully vaccinated.
Health officials reported just one new COVID-19 case since last reporting data Monday, raising the cumulative total to 6,409. The county death toll is 199.
2 new cases at FSU
A week after reporting no new COVID-19 cases, Frostburg State University reported two positive tests Tuesday out of 3,191 tests administered between Feb. 22-28.
The positivity rate was 0.06%. According to Johns Hopkins’ daily testing trends, between Feb. 22-28, the national average positivity rate was 4.69%. The average positivity rate in the state of Maryland was 2.67%.
FSU administered 400 more tests this past week than the week prior. The fewer tests administered between Feb. 15-21 was due to the inclement weather, said a university spokesperson.
“Our campus and regional positivity rates for the coronavirus continue to decline, but please maintain your vigilance regarding our community’s health and safety,” said Ronald Nowaczyk, FSU president, in an address to the campus last Wednesday.
