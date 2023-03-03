Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch. Ice accumulation from freezing rain up to one-tenth of an inch for elevations above 1500 feet. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 6 PM EST. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will overspread the area by 9 AM this morning. Precipitation will change to freezing rain this afternoon before changing to rain this evening. For elevations below 1500 feet, precipitation may start off as a brief period of snow and sleet before changing to rain. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute and may impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&