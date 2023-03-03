ACCIDENT — In what appears to be the first consumption advisory issued for fish from a Maryland hatchery, state officials warn that children younger than 6 should eat limited meals of trout from the Bear Creek Hatchery in Garrett County.
Recent samples of those rainbow and golden-rainbow trout revealed PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls) in the fish.
Questions posed by the Cumberland Times-News were answered by officials of the Department of Natural Resources and Department of Environment. All answers were channeled through Gregg Bortz, DNR’s media relations manager.
“It is the first advisory specific to a hatchery that I am aware of (since MDE began posting them online),” Bortz wrote in an email.
DNR announced the advisory online on Feb. 21. “Children under 6 should limit consumption to no more than seven meals per month of these trout (3 ounces per meal). There is no consumption limit for anyone above that age,” according to the advisory.
The source of the PCBs is not known, although DNR officials said it does not come from the hatchery or from the fish food the trout eat.
“Bear Creek is stream-fed, whereas the other hatcheries are spring-fed, which makes Bear Creek more susceptible to pollutants from stormwater and land runoff,” the officials said.
The manufacture of PCBs was banned in the United States in 1977, but the chemicals are slow to break down and can persist in the environment at dangerous levels, according to the Environmental Defense Funds’ website.
PCBs were popular for a variety of industrial applications, including use in electric transformers, hydraulic fluids, lubricants and carbonless paper. More than 1.5 billion pounds of PCBs were manufactured in the United States before they were banned, and some electrical equipment in use today still contains PCBs, according to the EDF website.
The Environmental Protection Agency rates PCBs as probable human carcinogens, because they cause cancer in laboratory animals. Other tests on laboratory animals show damage from PCBs to their circulatory, nervous, immune, endocrine and digestive systems.
The only sampling of Maryland hatchery trout until now took place in 2009 at the Albert Powell facility in Washington County and did not warrant an advisory. Going forward, MDE plans to routinely sample trout from Bear Creek, Albert Powell, Cushwa and Mettiki hatcheries.
Fishery officials with DNR said the amount of PCBs in the trout meat can be reduced by trimming and removing the “dark meat or belly fat.” Doing so would eliminate the need to reduce the ingestion of Bear Creek Hatchery trout by anyone eating them.
Rainbow and golden-rainbow trout from Bear Creek Hatchery have been or will be stocked in these waters in Garrett and Allegany counties: Battie Mixon, 2,400 trout; Cotton Cove Pond, 500; Dan’s Mountain Pond, 1,000; Evitts Creek, 3,800; Evitts Creek Ponds, 600; Fifteen Mile Creek, 3,500; Flintstone Creek, 2,000; Georges Creek, 1,900; Jennings Run, 2,700; Laurel Run, 300; Lions Park Pond, 600; North Jennings Run watershed, 1,000; Lake Habeeb (Rocky Gap State Park), 4,000; Town Creek, 2,000; Wills Creek, 2,500; White Sulfur Pond, 1,000; Accident Pond, 1,000; Bear Creek, 5,500; Broadford Lake, 1,000; Casselman River, 3,500; Glades Park Pond, 800; Herrington Lake, 3,000; Jennings Randolph Lake, 2,000; Little Youghiogheny River, 3,000; Mill Run, 1,000; Muddy Creek, 1,500; New German Lake, 1,500; North Branch Potomac River, Barnum, 6,000; North Branch Potomac, Gorman, 1,000; North Branch Potomac, Kitzmiller, 3,000; North Branch Potomac, Westernport, 3,000; Parkview Pond, 500; Piney Reservoir, 2,000; Savage River, 5,000; Snowy Creek, 1,000; Youghiogheny River, 3,500; Youghiogheny River, Friendsville, 1,000; Youghiogheny River, Oakland, 3,000; Sideling Hill Creek, 2,000.
