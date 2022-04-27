CUMBERLAND — Since March 10, three bears have died in Western Maryland, according to Clarissa Harris, wildlife response manager for the Department of Natural Resources, Wildlife & Heritage Service.
As more bears are on the move, the department urges Marylanders to avoid attracting the animals.
On March 16, DNR staff euthanized a bear with severe mange along Savage River Road near Dry Run Road in Garrett County, Harris said.
“Staff picked up a road killed male bear” on Interstate 68 at mile marker 62 in Allegany County on April 17, she said.
And on April 24, the workers collected a dead male bear on Interstate 68 at mile marker 32 in Allegany County, Harris said.
Maryland’s black bears are leaving their winter dens and as they emerge, they are hungry, according to a DNR news release.
“Bears will be searching for natural food sources such as acorns, plants, berries, and insects,” the release states. “With natural food sources in short supply until later in the spring, bears can be attracted to anything that smells like food.”
Homeowners who leave “human-generated food sources out in the open may unintentionally draw bears to residential areas,” the release states.
“Residents of Maryland’s bear country are urged to be proactive and exercise good judgment to avoid creating man-made attractions for bears.”
DNR advises that residents should:
- Remove backyard bird feeders from April through November during which time birds have plenty of wild food sources.
- Lock garbage in a bear-proof trash bin or store trash containers in a locked garage or shed until the morning of trash pickup.
- Rinse trash containers with ammonia to eliminate odors.
- Store cooking grills inside and keep them free of food residue.
“Keeping bears wild continues to be a community effort that benefits bears and people,” WHS Director Paul Peditto said via the release. “Using care to avoid attracting bears now will help keep them away throughout the year and ensure they remain in the wild.”
Bears are most common in the western counties of Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington.
“However, they can be found anywhere in central and southern Maryland, particularly during spring when young male bears tend to wander into new areas looking for a chance to establish their own territory,” the release stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.