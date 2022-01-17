FROSTBURG — Back in 1988, the Maryland darter was a rare find, the rarest fish in the world, in fact. Now, said Frostburg State University professor Richard Raesly, there's statistically just about no finding it.
The fish was discovered in 1912 in Swan Creek near Havre de Grace by two biologists. Decades went by with little to show for it until 1982 when graduate students found one in Gasheys Run near Swan Creek.
Raesly was an ecology student at Penn State University around 1986 when his adviser, an ichthyologist — a scientist who studies fish — received a grant to do field survey work on the darter and invited Raesly to spearhead the effort.
It was a two-year study from 1986 to 1987 that involved searching through northeastern Maryland around the Susquehanna River basin and snorkeling in Deer Creek.
"I believe I saw five the first year and three the second year and then I continued to do work there well after the project," Raesly said.
In 1989, he was hired as a professor at FSU, and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources funded the project to continue off and on from there.
Since it was an endangered species, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service funded periodic surveys of the fish on a 10-year cycle.
"It’s unique to Maryland and it’s the only animal like that that’s unique to Maryland. There are no endemic birds, endemic mammals," said Raesly. "Fresh water fishes are fairly diverse and there are a number of restricted distributions. There are other darters that occur in that same area, and to a degree they have similar life history habits."
What differentiated the Maryland darter, beside its limited population, was the uniqueness of its diet — they ate snails.
Part of the diversity of fish, and what made the darter susceptible to extinction, is that unlike mammals, birds or insects, their population movements are fairly restricted, which leads to isolation in certain areas with specific conditions. Therein they evolve to fit the environment.
"For an example, out and in the Southwest, historically, that area had a lot more water and was much different than it is now," Raesly said. "As that area become more and more arid, species which had broader distributions become restricted to tiny little springs that dot the deserts of California, Nevada. Now each one of those springs has an endemic species, and they’re pretty much all listed as endangered."
The combination of isolation and low movement does also mean species are ripe for endangerment. Another fish, the Chesapeake logperch, which populated freshwater tributaries of the Chesapeake, has essentially disappeared from the waters near D.C. since it was last seen there in the early 1990s.
"What we lose is a part of our natural history when we lose this unique element of nature. In this case, it occurred nowhere else except Hartford County, Maryland," said Raesly. "There are very few species that are so integral to an ecosystem that if they were to disappear — let’s say the ecosystem would collapse, even in a lot of areas.
"Let’s take a species that has a big impact on systems like humans. If you take humans out of certain areas, is it going to adversely impact that area? No."
Any number of species changes could happen with the ecosystem continuing to function, but it will function with less diversity.
In the surveys on the Maryland darter, they've collected around 50 species in Deer Creek, but each time they went back, including the survey over the summer, they found everything you would expect to be there sans the darter.
Raesly said the group wrote a final report of their findings for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that despite their efforts they were unsuccessful in finding a Maryland darter.
The fish remains an endangered species on the federal and state level, said Jonathan McKnight, associate director of the Natural Heritage Program with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The process of review to make a legal determination is a five-year process.
"We're going to put some hard science into this," he said.
The fish is listed as endangered on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website.
"From a statistical point of view, the likelihood it still exists is extremely low," said Raesly. "I think they're going to delist the species and declare it extinct."
