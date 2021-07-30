KEYSER, W.Va. — Masks will be “strongly recommended, but not required” when classrooms reopen this fall, Mineral County Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said Thursday.
Ravenscroft announced the school update in a social media post Thursday. The school system will continue to encourage practicing other measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, the superintendent wrote.
“All staff and parents should make the best decision for their own personal health and safety, and the health and safety of students. Face coverings will be strongly recommended, but not required, for all individuals inside a MCS building and outside on MCS property when physical distancing cannot be maintained — especially for unvaccinated students and staff. Masking requirements and other safety protocols will remain fluid as we monitor transmission rates within our communities and schools. We will make adjustments, as needed and/or directed.”
West Virginia recorded its 100th case of the COVID-19 delta variant Thursday, which is believed to be more infectious and may be capable of causing more severe illness than previous strains of the disease. Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, declined to reinstate a mask mandate Thursday, but said state health officials would begin evaluating supplies of PPE and hospital bed availability as active cases and hospitalizations have risen in recent weeks.
Free COVID-19 vaccines are available at the Mineral County Health Department for residents 12 and older.
Mineral County has added nine new cases in seven days, per state data. The county has seen nearly 2,700 COVID-19 cases and more than 320 probable, along with 92 deaths.
