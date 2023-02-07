CUMBERLAND — Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said Tuesday he would look at other Maryland jurisdictions to determine if a live chicken ownership license could be feasible for Cumberland residents wishing to own hens.
“We have asked the city staff to review some city ordinances around the state of Maryland to see if there is one that would be acceptable to us,” said Morriss during Tuesday’s meeting at City Hall.
The City Council has had requests from several area residents who would like Cumberland to allow a limited number of hens to be kept within city limits. Currently, city law prohibits the practice.
Local residents who spoke in favor of hen ownership during public input included Charles Schwab, Joshua Tabora, Carleen Dowell and Gail DeVore.
“I’ve enjoyed caring for chickens as pets and their eggs nearly all of my life,” said DeVore. “As a teenager I was part of a 4-H Club and chickens were part of my projects. We learned to recycle chicken coop litter into compost for our garden. Working with chickens were the memories made with my dad when I was growing up.”
DeVore said her chickens have been part of “educational programs with local children through libraries, schools and churches.”
Citizens supporting hen ownership often point to the high cost of eggs as a prime reason to own hens. According to the Consumer Price Index, the price of eggs jumped nearly 50% by the end of 2022 compared to the year prior — the largest for a grocery item during that period.
The city of Frostburg instituted an ownership application in 2016. The ordinance allows a maximum of six hens with a $30 annual license fee. Roosters, needed for development of chicks, are not permitted and the hens must have a well-constructed and maintained outdoor coop. Applicants must also register with the Maryland Department of the Environment.
DeVore said home flocks did not carry avian flu and registry with the Department of Agriculture was to protect the local hens from migratory birds that are more susceptible.
The supporters for hen ownership said following the meeting they were encouraged by Morriss’ decision to explore the possibility. In a meeting on the topic two weeks ago he had said, “To me there are a lot of health concerns and nuisance concerns.”
Dowell said, “I think it is a good idea for you to check with other towns that have chickens. You guys decide. When citizens have something to say, this is where they come and they talk to you. It will be March pretty soon. Spring is coming ... those that want to have chickens, they have to build coops and they are starting to lay.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.