OAKLAND — Brenda McCartney will return to Garrett County Public Schools as interim superintendent for the 2023-24 academic year, following action taken by the Board of Education at its May meeting.
The appointment is contingent upon the mutual agreement of contract terms and approval from the state superintendent of schools.
McCartney will replace Barbara Baker, who will retire July 1. Baker has worked in the school system for more than 30 years and served as superintendent since 2016.
McCartney retired from the school system in 2007 as the assistant superintendent. Since retiring, she has served as an independent consultant for school systems. She also serves as the board chair for Mountain Laurel Medical Center and vice chair for the Garrett College board of trustees.
"We are fortunate that Dr. McCartney will serve as GCPS interim superintendent for FY 24 and help the board navigate many difficult decisions ahead,” Board of Education President Tom Woods said. “Her vast experience at every level of education will prove to be invaluable."
McCartney's 35 years in the education field included 22 years with GCPS. She obtained her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Frostburg State University and her doctorate from the University of Maryland. She began teaching in West Virginia before transferring to GCPS, where she became a director for two different departments.
McCartney is expected to begin the interim superintendent position July 1 and continue through June 30, 2024.
