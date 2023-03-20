MCCOOLE — The cause of a fire that damaged a vacant McCoole home remains under investigation by state fire investigators.
About 50 volunteer firefighters Allegany, Garrett and Mineral counties battled the fire on Crooks Avenue for several hours Monday morning after it broke out just before 7:30 a.m.
First-responding units found flames shooting from the roof of the three-story block home owned by Eugene and Charlotte Delilo.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office estimated damage to the residence and contents at $15,000.
Fire investigators said the home had been vacant for about 10 years.
Anyone with information about the blaze was asked to call the fire marshal’s office at 301-766-3888.
