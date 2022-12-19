MCCOOLE — Firefighters throughout the region responded to a late night fire Sunday that destroyed a residence in the 24000 block of Spring Briar Lane, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
No injuries were reported in the fire that was quickly upgraded to a "working fire" when first-arriving firefighters found the structure engulfed in flames about 9:50 p.m.
The structure, which was located off of state Route 135 near Mountain Laurel Medical Center, was vacant at the time of the fire but was not abandoned, according to a Facebook post from the Potomac fire company.
Potomac Volunteer Fire Department of Westernport directed the fire operation with assistance of companies from Keyser, Piedmont, Rawlings, Bloomington, New Creek and Barton along with Tri-Towns ambulance with county DES personnel.
Units were reportedly on the scene until 1:30 a.m.
No further information was available.
A second weekend blaze heavily damaged a single-story home in the New Creek area of Mineral County, West Virginia. Volunteers were called to Old Hickory Lane off of Pine Swamp Road about 10:35 p.m. Saturday. There were no reported injuries in that fire.
