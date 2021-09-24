MCCOOLE — A suspect has been developed in a shooting incident Thursday afternoon in which a McCoole residence was struck by gunfire, according to Maryland State Police.
No injuries were reported in the 3:30 p.m. incident on McCoole Drive Southwest, which remains under investigation by state police criminal investigators and the Allegany County Narcotics Task Force, according to Lt. H.B. Martz, commander of the Cumberland barrack.
No specific information was developed during the initial investigation as to possible suspects or description of a vehicle that may have been involved in the incident.
“It was determined by troopers and an on-scene MSP supervisor that there were no ongoing threats or safety concerns for neighbors,” Martz said Friday.
The crime scene was processed by a state police evidence collection technician, who was requested at the scene along with state police criminal investigators in an effort to develop investigative leads.
“Since the incident occurred, suspect information has been developed,” said Martz.
Police did not disclose how many bullets struck the residence, the type of firearm that was involved and whether the dwelling was occupied at the time it was struck.
