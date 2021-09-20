CUMBERLAND, Md. — Del McCoury said the cancellation of this year’s DelFest was “disheartening,” but he and his family remain optimistic about the 2022 festival.
“I cant believe we had to cancel a second time,” McCoury said Friday as he and his sons prepared for a show at Auburn University in Alabama. “But tell all our fans and the businesses not to give up on us. We’re still working and looking forward to coming back next year.”
Traditionally held on Memorial Day weekend, the bluegrass and Americana festival was postponed due to COVID-19 and rescheduled for Sept. 23-26. However, the impact of the virus on event staffing forced its cancellation. The coronavirus also forced the festival’s cancellation in 2020.
Rob McCoury, who is president of DelFest, said preparations were being made for May 26-29, 2022, and few people have sought refunds after the festival was canceled.
“We thought we’d have negative comments for canceling, but you know we really didn’t,” Rob McCoury, the band’s banjo player, said. “Everybody was so positive about it. They get on the different social medias and talk about it. We want to thank them for their positivity. We canceled for the right reasons we feel ... we couldn’t get enough workers and we wanted to have a safe event.”
The McCourys said everything was looking good up until about mid-August and then everything “began to turn against them.” Festival organizers began receiving news that the companies that staffed the event were having trouble fielding enough employees.
The situation grew from bad to worse as the virus continued to surge in September and traveling became more of a challenge.
Organizers estimate DelFest needs about 200 people to put the event on.
“I didn’t realize how many people we had working (DelFest) ... security, parking, everything,” Del McCoury said. “Jeff Bradshaw (DelFest general manager in Colorado) said we would try his best to get enough people ... in the end he couldn’t get half the people to work.”
Ultimately, ESI Festival Services, one of the largest providers of personnel for light security and parking, pulled out. Staff from DelFest’s sister festival in Quincy, California, which also was forced to cancel its 2020 and 2021 festival, could not come. Shuttle services and vendors also dropped out.
“If we didn’t have enough help we couldn’t hardly do it,” Del McCoury said.
“Some of the other companies around in the past we would have pulled from ... we have done that,” Rob McCoury said, “but some of them went out of business; they didn’t have enough business and they couldn’t sustain. I suppose they are doing something else now.”
Del McCoury said he was sorry the musical instruction offered through the DelFest Academy — held Sunday through Wednesday of DelFest week — was canceled another year.
“They come every year for lessons and learning how to play and it is disheartening for them,” said Del McCoury. “I missed the academy. It’s the future of our music. Many boys and girls who went through that academy our now professional musicians.”
“We’ve made a lot of good friends (in Cumberland) over the years and not being able to see them for two years is tough,” Rob McCoury said. “We’d like to thank everyone for sticking with us and we’re going to stay optimistic for next year.”
