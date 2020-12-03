CUMBERLAND — Juli McCoy, director of County United Way, has been hired to lead the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber announced the appointment, which becomes effective Jan. 4, in a news release Thursday afternoon.
“Juli has shown an unrelenting commitment to our community under her direction at County United Way,” said Cliff Wendricks, County United Way Board of Directors president. “There is no doubt that this new opportunity will give her the platform to continue doing great things for our region. We wish her the best of luck and can’t wait to see what the future holds.”
McCoy will replace Stu Czapski, the Chamber’s longtime executive director who stepped down to take a position as an economic development specialist with the Cumberland Economic Development Corp.
McCoy has been with United Way since 2014 and has served as its executive director since 2017.
“I have a deep commitment to the work of United Way. The organization plays a vital role across the region, not only to provide program funding, but to partner and collaborate with dozens of agencies to improve the communities we serve at the foundation — its people,” McCoy said in a news release. “My heart is entrenched in the mission and they will have my continued support.”
She has two associate degrees from Allegany College of Maryland and will receive a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Liberty University in 2021.
McCoy is a 2010 graduate of Allegany County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Allegany! and serves on the Steering Committee for the leadership program. She also serves as board secretary for the Allegany County Local Homelessness Coalition, is a member of the NAACP Community Relations Board and a member of the John Humbird Community School Advisory Committee.
“I feel as though I am coming full circle following the many years I worked with local business owners, executives and leaders in the community, gaining an understanding for both the challenges we face and the opportunities we have as a rural county in Maryland,” McCoy said. “My work with United Way has further provided insight into our challenges from the human perspective and how that affects economic development and employment.”
She resides in the Frostburg area with her husband and their three daughters, Audrey, Amelia and Abigal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.