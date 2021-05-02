OAKLAND — John Ebert, the McDonald’s franchisee for Garrett County, was recently featured on the “Inspiring Conversations” podcast produced by Notre Dame University. Ebert, an alumni of the university and owner/operator of 40 restaurants in Maryland, West Virginia and Pennsylvania, shared leadership lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The virtual event was led by Chris Stevens, co-founding director of the school’s Inspired Leadership Initiative. During the hour-long discussion, Ebert shared details of his quick efforts to install safety protocols and reward loyal employees who continued to work during the uncertain times early in the pandemic.
“There were so many unknowns last spring so people were frightened,” Ebert said. “So I immediately offered a bonus plan to show my gratitude.”
With more than 2,500 employees who collectively serve about 15 million customers each year, Ebert said the foundation of his leadership style is building efficient teams, valuing others and creating an atmosphere with a high level of trust.
“You have to make sure your team is an integral part of the decision process,” Ebert said. “As a leader, it’s important to show true appreciation for everything they do.”
Widely recognized within the McDonald’s system for his innovation, training efforts and community projects, Ebert emphasized the need for teamwork, energy and empathy during times of crisis.
A 30-year veteran McDonald’s franchisee, Ebert chairs the Fortune 100’s national profit team. He is also a recipient of the Al Golin Brand Trust Award, McDonald’s highest honor for outstanding commitment to community, employees and customers.
Ebert serves as a director of MVB Financial Corp., a member of the board of trustees of Alderson Broaddus University and co-chair of the Bridgeport 10-K Committee.
Since 2012, Ebert has sponsored and taught a free math ACT preparation class that has helped more than 3,000 high school students improve their math scores to help qualify for college scholarships.
Ebert played four years of varsity baseball on scholarship for Notre Dame and has completed two marathons and nine triathlons.
