OAKLAND — A McHenry man will serve five years in the Division of Correction and a Grantsville man will serve several weeks in jail after being sentenced in violation of probation cases, according to the Garrett County Office of the State's Attorney.
William Hagan Thoman, 48, of McHenry, was sentenced by Judge Ray Strubin to five years in the DOC with two years suspended after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He also forfeited $1,700 that was seized by police at the time of his arrest.
The charge stemmed from a traffic stop in April by Maryland State Police. Quantities of marijuana and methamphetamine were discovered at that time when Thoman was a passenger in the vehicle. The driver was charged and is awaiting trial.
In May, Thoman was stopped by state police in the Accident area and charged with driving under the influence after failing sobriety tests. He was also charged then with illegal possession of a firearm when a rifle was found in the vehicle after criminal records confirmed that Thoman was disqualified from possessing a firearm due to prior convictions.
Thoman was sentenced to three years in the DOC on the firearm charge and one year from the DUI, with sentences to run consecutively. Two years of the sentence was suspended and two years are to be served in the DOC, consecutive to the three-year term from the drug charge.
Zachary Ryan Haer, 25, of Grantsville was reportedly sentenced to 30-day and 15-day jail sentences by Strubin for violating his probation in two cases.
Haer was convicted in December 2019 of driving under the influence and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, which was suspended. He was placed on one year of probation.
In February 2020, Haer was sentenced to 18 months in the Garrett County Detention Center with 15 months suspended on a charge of assault. He was placed on three years' probation.
While on probation in both cases, Haer was arrested in Allegany County in June 2020 on drug offenses. He pleaded guility in March to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance.
Upon being released, Haer will be on probation for the Allegany County case since the Garrett County cases have been closed unsatisfactorily, according to the Office of the State's Attorney.
