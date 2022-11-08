CUMBERLAND — Republican state Del. Mike McKay built a big lead Tuesday over Democrat Mike Dreisbach of Garrett County in a race to claim the District 1 Senate seat that will be vacated upon the retirement of Sen. George C. Edwards.
The district consists of Allegany and Garrett counties and Washington County west of Hagerstown, and McKay led handily in each area.
According to unofficial returns, McKay was receiving 76% of the vote across the district, including 75% in Allegany County and 83% in Garrett, both with all precincts reporting, and 70% in Washington with 26 of 55 precincts reporting.
Provisional ballot canvassing will be held on Nov. 16. Allegany and Washington counties were among 11 boards of elections to conduct pre-Election Day canvassing of mail-in ballots. They will also be canvassed on Nov. 18.
McKay, of Cumberland, served one term as an Allegany County commissioner and is in his second as the District 1C representative in the House of Delegates, which extends from South Cumberland east to Williamsport in Washington County.
Edwards, who served 24 years in the House of Delegates and 16 years in the Senate, will retire when his term ends in January. He was also a Garrett County commissioner and a Grantsville Town Council member.
