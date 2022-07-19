CUMBERLAND — Del. Mike McKay led Jake Shade Tuesday in the race for the Republican nomination for Maryland’s District 1 State Senate seat.
The district consists of Allegany and Garrett counties as well as Washington County west of Hagerstown and McKay led everywhere.
According to partial primary election numbers, he led 3,230 votes to 2,920 in Allegany County; 2,423-2,187 in Garrett and 2,319-1,232 in Washington.
McKay and Shade, the Allegany County Board of Commissioners president, are competing to fill the seat of Sen. George Edwards who is retiring after nearly four decades in Annapolis, including 16 years as a senator.
McKay could advance to face Michael Dreisbach in the Nov. 8 general election. A Democrat, Dreisbach ran unopposed.
“The voting was a bit light on Tuesday,” said Diane Loibel, Allegany County election administrator. “It was about a 20% turnout. Gubernatorial primary voting tends to be lighter. Having the election in the summer was probably a factor as well.”
Loibel said general elections in Allegany County typically fair better with participation at about 52% of the registered voters.
Vote totals include early voting numbers and ballots cast Tuesday. Mail-in and absentee will be counted on Thursday with provisional ballots tallied on July 27 and the final canvass taking place on July 29. As of July 18 there were 2,371 mail-in ballots to count.
McKay, 53, served one term as an Allegany County commissioner and is in his second as the District 1C representative in the House of Delegates, which extends from South Cumberland east to Williamsport in Washington County.
Shade, 29, was first elected to the county commission in 2014 and is serving his second four-year term on the commission board.
