KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County emergency services director Luke McKenzie will soon take on an expanded role in local government, as the Mineral County Commission voted to appoint him as their next county coordinator Tuesday evening.
Commission President Richard “Doc” Lechliter and Commissioner Jerry Whisner voted to approve McKenzie for the position following a series of interviews and discussions amongst the committee, comprised of the two commissioners and county administrative specialist Jess Riden. Commissioner Roger Leatherman, whose granddaughter is married to McKenzie, recused himself from the vote.
McKenzie will begin in the role June 1, and will hold the position part-time to begin, Lechliter said. After three or four months of McKenzie holding both positions, Lechliter said, they will re-evaluate to see if that arrangement is working out well.
McKenzie has served as the director of emergency services for five years. In recent months, he has overseen the process of the county’s acquisition of CARES Act and American Rescue Plan funds.
“I’m really excited for the opportunity to help expand the county,” McKenzie said of his new role.
The commission will meet next on June 8.
