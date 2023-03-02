...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of up to one inch. Ice accumulation from freezing
rain up to one tenth of an inch for elevations above 1500 feet.
* WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, northwest Virginia and
eastern West Virginia.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 6 PM EST Friday. A wintry mix of snow,
sleet, and freezing rain will overspread the area between
between 6 AM and 9 AM Friday morning. Precipitation will change
to freezing rain Friday afternoon before changing to rain Friday
evening. For elevations below 1500 feet, precipitation may start
off as a brief period of snow and sleet before changing to rain.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning and may impact the evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on
steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery,
increasing your risk of a fall and injury.
&&
McMullen Building open to visitors
Cumberland Times-News
CUMBERLAND — The McMullen Building, 1328 N. Baltimore St., will hold an open house Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The building has been restored and information will be available on leasing opportunities.
