CUMBERLAND — Attorney General Brian Frosh and officials from AARP of Maryland and the U.S. Census Bureau addressed security and scam concerns that state residents might have regarding the upcoming nationwide census.
“Later this week, the U.S. Census begins sending the 2020 mailer to more than 350 million Americans and their households across the country,” AARP Maryland President Jim Campbell said during a Tuesday press conference. “The census numbers help to determine how the federal aid is distributed, how legislative and congressional districts are determined and it determines a lot of other things, too, like where businesses are located based on population.”
Campbell said the state received $16 billion in federal aid based on the last census, but the Department of Planning estimates 53,000 people were not counted last time, costing Maryland about $1 billion.
Thomas Coogan of the U.S. Census Bureau said his agency is committed to making the process “quick, easy and safe for all.”
Things the census will not do, Coogan said, are send unsolicited emails, ask for Social Security, bank account and credit card numbers, donations or money. It will not contact people on behalf of any political party, as the agency is a nonpolitical and nonpartisan agency.
Mailings for the 2020 census will be heading to the post office this week. They’re invitations, and there will be a total of five sent through late April.
“The first one would be basically an invitation to go online to complete your census. It takes about 10 minutes to get that done,” Coogan said, adding it’s the first time the process can be completed online, by phone or on paper.
Starting in mid May, census workers will begin visiting addresses for those who have not responded.
“A question that folks really would need to know is, ‘What will a census worker look like?’” Coogan said.
Those workers will have a black bag with the census logo, a badge with a photo, a name and an expiration date.
“The badge also has the 800 phone number for folks to call and verify that this is truly a census employee. In addition, they will conduct the census on a smart phone,” Coogan said.
Frosh said his office receives about 40,000 calls a year from people who feel they’ve been mishandled, cheated or defrauded and are able to return $10 million to $15 million a year to consumers.
“Maryland gets billions of dollars based on how many people report residing in the state and we get money for roads, schools, health care, you name it,” he said. “... our congressional representation is dependent upon the number of people who reside in our state — citizens and non-citizens. It is extremely important for our representation in congress, for the aid that we get from the federal government that everybody do his or her duty and report to the census.”
Typical census questions include how many people live in a home, what kind of a home it is, telephone number, age, name, date of birth, gender, ethnicity for each person who lives in the home and relationships of the people who live in the home.
“It will not ask you wether your a citizen of the United States,” Frosh said.
“The census will almost exclusively contact you by mail, only followed up by a personal visit if you don’t respond to the multiple mailings,” he said. “An unsolicited email that purports to come from the census, don’t respond to it, do not reply, don’t open it, just delete it. The official census mail has a return address in Jeffersonville, Indiana. If it comes from somewhere else, it’s a scam. Don’t trust your caller ID. Scammers can easily spoof IDs.”
The number to verify employees, ask questions and report scams to the U.S. Census Bureau is 800-923-8282.
To ask questions regarding rumors surrounding the census you can email rumors@census.gov. The census website is www.census.gov.
Residents who think they’ve been the victim of a scam, census or otherwise, should call 410-528-8662.
