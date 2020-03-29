CUMBERLAND — The Western Maryland Meal Delivery Team is in need of donations to help local families and the elderly impacted by the coronavirus.
The group is assisting more than 100 families per week and is in need of cash donations and nonperishable food items, milk, eggs, bread, boxes for deliveries, diapers and baby formula.
To make a donation, go to the group’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2841150659293795/ or email Ellen McDaniel Weissler at anjuli@atlanticbb.net or call 301-784-9846.
