Medical assistance program changes needed

ANNAPOLIS — A personal needs allowance, for many folks across the state that require fundamental care to survive, hasn’t changed in three decades, Jessica Peer said.
On Wednesday, Peer, program administrator at Cumberland Covenant House Adult Medical Day Care, testified at a hearing that addressed the Maryland Medical Assistance Program for long-term care services and support.
CCH is a for-profit business that provides services, including transportation, balanced meals, medication management, personal care and entertainment.
Peer spoke before the Health and Government Operations Committee regarding House Bill 1091, which relates to the current personal needs allowance.
“My clients apply for the aged, blind and disabled waiver through the Allegany County Department of Social Services,” she said. “These clients typically receive Social Security benefits in the amounts of $753 to $1,100 per month.”
To be eligible for Maryland’s medical assistance, a client’s income must be less than $350 per month for expenses other than medical.
“This allowance has not changed in at least 30 years,” Peer said.
“Clients lose community-based services exactly six months after qualifying through what is called a ‘spend-down,’” she said.
“Spend down” is a financial strategy used when an individual’s income is too high to qualify for Medicaid.
“Every client receiving more than $753 per month in Social Security benefits must go through this process,” she said. “What happens to these clients during the spend-down process often results in higher costs for the industry than what continuing their benefits throughout the year would cost.”
Clients often have ambulance rides, emergency room visits and nursing home admissions, “which defer costs to other departments,” Peer said.
“Ultimately, these clients qualify again due to quickly accumulating new medical bills, which they cannot afford to pay,” she said.
HB 1091 would require the Maryland Department of Health to establish a personal needs allowance for certain Maryland Medical Assistance Program recipients.
The bill is sponsored by Dels. Mike McKay, Wendell Beitzel and Jason Buckel, and assigned to the Health and Government Operations Committee.
It’s cross-filed with Senate Bill 863, sponsored by Sen. George Edwards, and assigned to the Finance Committee.
Under the bill, when determining the available income of a recipient who is an “aged, blind or disabled person, the department shall establish a personal needs allowance of not less than: $450 per month; or $5,400 per year.”
The legislation would take effect Oct. 1
“Many times, the only contact this population has with the outside world is including a meal,” McKay said. “This is a $100 increase for the monthly income limit. That will fix the problem.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.