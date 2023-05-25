CUMBERLAND — Fans of motor racing will have the chance to see two race cars formerly owned by Tony Stewart at this year’s Memorial Day Weekend Super Cruise.
The event takes place May 27 from 5 to 9 p.m. on Industrial Boulevard at Classic Car Wash, Burger King, Dairy Queen, McDonald’s and Scotty’s Pizza and Shopping Center.
Advance Auto and Ace Naylor’s Hardware are additional sponsors of the event.
Both race cars were driven by United States Auto Club greats Levi Jones and Tracy Hines.
The first is a 2009 Pavement Sprint car driven by Jones, a seven time USAC champion.
The car features a complete carbon fiber body, Formula One style brakes and many cockpit adjustable tools the driver can use to increase the speed and handling of the car. It was instrumental in Jones winning the series title but was involved in an accident at over 150 mph, ending its racing life.
The car was purchased from Stewart Racing by Bob Maiers Show Cars of Cumberland and after a two-year restoration is race ready.
The second racer is a 2008 Dirt Sprint car driven by Hines, another USAC champion.
Its most significant win came in the 4-Crown Nationals at Eldora, Ohio, USAC’s biggest race. The car was involved in a crash with its team car in its last race, bending the front of the frame nearly 6 inches.
The car only took about six months to restore. It is also owned by Maiers as part of a collection of over 65 antique, custom, classic, movie and race cars.
Registration at Classic Car Wash is free and includes a dash plaque, goody bag and the chance to win cash door prizes.
Last year’s cruise attracted over 400 cars, trucks and motorcycles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.