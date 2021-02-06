CUMBERLAND — Two men were arrested early Saturday on drug charges after marijuana was allegedly found in their vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 68 near Maryland Avenue, Cumberland Police said.
John Temitope Babatunde, 22, of Hyattsville, and Nicholas Armando Lassiter, 24, of Landover, were each charged with possession with intent to distribute, conspiracy to commit possession with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana more than 10 grams.
Lassiter was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond after a hearing before a district court commissioner. Babatunde remained jailed Saturday morning at the Allegany County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.
