KEYSER, W.Va. — Newly-appointed Keyser Council member Ron Metcalf formally introduced himself and shared his priorities for his tenure during Wednesday night’s live-streamed city meeting.
Metcalf was appointed to the group during the council’s previous meeting by a 3-1 vote, with Councilman Harry “Billy” Meek dissenting, though he acknowledged Metcalf qualified for the role.
The new councilman’s appointment fills the vacancy left by former Councilman William Zacot’s resignation last fall. A motion for a previous vote to appoint former candidate Curtis Perry was ultimately rescinded by a 3-1 vote in January. Meek gave the dissenting vote in that instance, as well.
Metcalf, Councilman Mike Ryan said while introducing the motion for his appointment last month, is a Keyser native who retired a few years earlier following a career that took him to several states, and moved back to his hometown to be closer to family.
In introducing himself, Metcalf said he’d taken the time since the body last met in February to discuss with others what they feel the Keyser City Council needs most. From those conversations, Metcalf said he identified seven areas he’d like to focus on.
“The first thing is my goal as a councilman is to listen,” Metcalf said. “I think that’s the most important thing that a councilman can do, listen to all of you. Whether I agree or not, I can learn from listening (to) all points of view.”
Metcalf also urged city residents to reach out to him for “person-to-person contact,” another element he said he regards as critical for success in the role. He also vowed to “always be a fact-checker” when presented with any issue, and to work collaboratively with the rest of the council and others.
“This is the first time that I’ve done something like this. So, I feel that I do not know it all and nor do I pretend to know at all,” Metcalf said. “I’m a firm believer in admitting my mistakes, and I may make a few mistakes along the way. But it’s from those mistakes that I’ll learn in a positive way for the city of Keyser. I’ve always operated within the premise that teamwork is everything. If you don’t have teamwork, you’ve got nothing.”
“I view this as a very high honor and a privilege to serve Keyser,” Metcalf said.
Mayor Damon Tillman welcomed Metcalf to the board, and said he felt he’d fit in well. He also said he’d like to appoint Metcalf to the city Parks and Recreation Commission, which council members will vote on when they meet next March 24.
“I think you’ll exceed a lot of people’s expectations. I look forward to having you on here,” Tillman said. “We’re ready to work together, move forward. Things in the past need to stay in the past. We just need to move forward and get things done. And I think with you running the Parks and Rec, there’ll be a lot of things that will be accomplished, a lot more activity.”
