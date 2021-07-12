KEYSER, W.Va. — After fewer than five months on the job, Ron Metcalf has resigned his seat on the Keyser City Council.
Mayor Damon Tillman confirmed Monday morning that Metcalf resigned, and said the issue would be discussed further when the board meets Wednesday. He declined further comment.
Metcalf's resignation comes as part of a tumultuous year for the city's governing body. He was appointed to the council Feb. 24 and attended his first meeting March 10.
Metcalf was appointed to fill the seat left vacant when former Councilman William Zacot resigned last fall, after being sentenced to seven years of probation for embezzlement earlier in the year.
The council originally voted in November 2020 to appoint previous council candidate Curtis Perry, but that move was ultimately undone by a 3-1 vote in January.
In both the vote to appoint Metcalf and rescind the vote for Perry, Councilman Harry “Billy” Meek cast the opposing vote.
Metcalf did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
