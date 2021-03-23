OAKLAND — A West Virginia woman remained jailed Tuesday after Garrett County authorities arrested her and seized nearly $4,000 worth of methamphetamine allegedly found in her vehicle during a traffic stop.
Melissa Ann Wilson, 33, of Eglon, faces felony drug trafficking and firearms charges, according to the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division.
Police said the vehicle Wilson was driving was stopped around noon Monday on Old Crellin Road and a search led to about 40 grams of methamphetamine. A loaded handgun reported stolen from Philippi, West Virginia, was also allegedly recovered.
A district court commissioner ordered Wilson held without bond at the Garrett County Detention Center. A preliminary hearing was scheduled April 21.
