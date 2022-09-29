CRESAPTOWN, Md. — The $8.5-million renovation of the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute’s Western Maryland Regional Training Center is speeding toward its projected completion date early next year.
“When the renovation is complete, our state-of-the-art facility and equipment will enable emergency services providers to better attain the preeminent training needed to ensure their indispensable skills are at the ready,” Todd Dyche, regional coordinator of the training center, said.
More than 1,200 first responders train annually at the center that was constructed in 1992. The facility, located off U.S. Route 220, serves Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties and is slated to be finished by spring 2023.
Improvements to the facility include an administrative building that houses classrooms and is double the size of the previous structure; a new and expanded storage building; 50-square foot training pads for vehicles; propane flammable gas and flammable liquids training areas; a renovated burn building with new heat-resistant linings; new pump training area; renovated drafting pit area; an 18,000-gallon propane tank that will supply training fuel and an upgraded staging pavilion with lighting and fans.
The project also included construction of new roadways throughout the training area and a milled and resurfaced parking lot.
“The improved facility will be fully fitted to serve local first responders and ultimately it will serve the greater community,” Dyche said.
During the renovations, the training center has been temporarily relocated to Frostburg State University.
The training site is one of seven regional training centers. The others include Centerville, Edgewood, La Plata, Mount Airy and Princess Ann in addition to the University of Maryland’s College Park campus.
Numerous local and regional emergency services providers serve as certified MFRI instructors, including six high-ranking members of the Cumberland Fire Department.
As part of the University of Maryland, the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute was created by legislation of the General Assembly in 1975.
More information on MFRI is available at https://www.mfri.org.
