CUMBERLAND – Michele Martz is the new incoming president of UPMC Western Maryland effective Jan. 1, the hospital system announced Monday.
She succeeds Barry Ronan, who will retire after serving as president and CEO of Western Maryland Health System and president of UPMC Western Maryland since 2000.
During her tenure as senior vice president and chief financial officer of the health system, and in previous roles as vice president of physician enterprise and financial services, Martz "has been an integral part of the management team at UPMC Western Maryland and has proven herself to inspire and motivate her teams to achieve amazing results," officials for the organization said via press release.
“Michele brings with her 18 years of executive experience at Western Maryland Health System and now UPMC Western Maryland with proven leadership results,” Dave Martin, senior vice president, UPMC Health Services Division and market president of the central region said via the release. “She is a tremendous leader with three decades of health care experience spanning financial and strategic planning, health information management and physician network development."
Martz is a lifelong resident of the area, a West Virginia University graduate, and volunteers her leadership capacities for organizations throughout the region UPMC Western Maryland serves.
“People travel across the globe to receive UPMC’s world-class care, and this opportunity to lead UPMC Western Maryland in the community I call home is both a privilege and honor,” Martz said via the release. “I look forward to supporting continued service development and access to UPMC’s breakthrough research and innovations — delivering even more world-class health care to our community.”
About UPMC
A $21 billion health care provider and insurer, Pittsburgh-based UPMC is inventing new models of patient-centered, cost-effective, accountable care.
The largest nongovernmental employer in Pennsylvania, UPMC integrates more than 90,000 employees, 40 hospitals, 700 doctors’ offices and outpatient sites, and a 3.8 million-member Insurance Services Division, the largest medical insurer in western Pennsylvania.
In the most recent fiscal year, UPMC contributed $1.4 billion in benefits to its communities, including more care to the region’s most vulnerable citizens than any other health care institution, and paid more than $500 million in federal, state, and local taxes.
Working in close collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh Schools of the Health Sciences, UPMC shares its clinical, managerial, and technological skills worldwide through its innovation and commercialization arm, UPMC Enterprises, and through UPMC International. U.S. News & World Report consistently ranks UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside among the nation’s best hospitals in many specialties and ranks UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh on its Honor Roll of America’s Best Children’s Hospitals.
For more, visit UPMC.com.
